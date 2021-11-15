To Your Health: Staying balanced and preventing falls

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Last Sunday I had a wonderful time fishing a terrific trout stream in western Pennsylvania with two wonderful and gracious friends. The creek is well known and renown for having big, healthy fish.

Because of the heavy rain last week, the stream was running high, fast and a bit muddy … but the fish were still biting, and we all caught and released some really amazing trout. It was a little dicey crossing the rushing waters but slow, careful wading, with good boots and a wading staff made it safe. Careful balance was key! In general, maintaining our balance is important as we age, stream or not.

The muscles that help us stay upright gradually weaken as we get older. For some, loss of coordination can begin around 40, and as it wanes, it can mean less steady movement and even falls.

Fortunately, there’s plenty we can do to improve our balance and prevent falls, and it starts with staying active. The more we maintain our strength and reflexes, the steadier we’ll be on our feet, and boosting our overall health and fitness can also improve our mental health and keep us feeling younger.

Exercising every day, working toward 150 minutes of moderate workout per week, is a good goal.

And there are steps we can take in our health care and home routines that can help as well.

Annual vision and hearing exams can help keep our senses sharp, so we can navigate our environment and avoid obstacles and hazards.

We can also keep paths clear at home, clean up spills immediately, remove trip hazards like bathroom rugs, and watch out for cats and dogs underfoot, if we keep pets.

We can even dress appropriately to prevent falls:

• Wear shoes with slip-proof soles

• Avoid flip flops and high heels

• Make sure pants aren’t long enough to get caught underfoot

And when it comes to that daily exercise, there are a few activities that are particularly suited to improve balance.

Tai chi is a series of gentle movements performed slowly and accompanied by deep breathing. When practiced regularly, it can increase flexibility and balance. All physical components needed to maintain good balance – leg strength, flexibility, range of motion and reflexes – are targeted by the movements.

Tai chi is low-impact exercise, so it’s safe for all ages and fitness levels, and it’s also proven to help reduce stress and anxiety. Alternatively, yoga is a good option for improving strength, flexibility, balance and overall well-being.

Standing on one leg is a simple activity that, when done properly, can be effective at improving balance. It can also be done practically, while watching TV, washing dishes or waiting for your tea kettle to whistle. Start by holding the back of a chair or another sturdy surface, like a countertop. Bend your knee, lifting your foot to about calf height, and hold it for 10 to 15 seconds. Repeat the leg lift 10 to 15 times, and then switch to your other leg.

If you begin to feel steadier, you can gradually move on to doing the exercise without holding onto a surface or with your eyes closed.

Squats are a great way to improve leg strength and balance. You can do simple squats by:

• Starting with feet shoulder-width apart, toes facing forward or slightly outward

• Slowly lowering your hips down as if to sit in a chair while reaching your arms forward

• Keeping your arms straight out, ab muscles tight, back straight, and knees in line with (and not over) your toes

• Stopping when your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as close as you can get) and straightening your legs to lift back up

Try doing three sets of 10, taking a one-minute break after each set. If the squat described here is too challenging, you can try it from a seated position, lifting yourself up from the chair and lowering yourself back down.

Finally, toes stands, often called calf or heel raises, can help strengthen the calf and ankle muscles to support good balance.

Start by holding the back of a chair, wall or sturdy surface with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift up onto your tiptoes, hold for one second, and lower back down. Repeat 10 to 15 times, take a break, and do another set.

If you’re ready for a challenge, try doing toe stands without holding onto anything. This is another exercise you can do virtually anywhere.

And if none of these suggestions suit your needs or comfort level, a daily walk can be a great first step in improving your strength and balance. If you’re unsure where to start, talk to your primary care physician about where to begin. Careful in the rushing creeks though!

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected]