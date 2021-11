Additional protected bicycle lanes have been added to the final plans for the massive reconfiguration project of one of D.C.’s most convoluted intersections. Tuesday morning, the Wendy’s restaurant in the intersection of Florida and New York avenues in Northeast is boarded up, with a chain-link fence surrounding it, the morning after the District’s Department of Transportation unveiled its final plans for improving traffic flow, bicycle and pedestrian safety at the intersection, which ranks among D.C.’s most accident-prone.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO