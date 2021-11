Lonzo Ball is shining on the Chicago Bulls right now and fans are glad to finally see him thriving with a team that truly wants him. With the Los Angeles Lakers, Ball still had a lot of growing up to do and on the Pelicans, he just didn't seem that motivated. Now, with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan by his side, Lonzo looks like one of the better point guards in the league, and the Bulls are looking to do some real damage.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO