Premier League

Watch: 'I Tried To Base Myself On Neymar' - Harvey Elliott On Adjusting His Mindset

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

In a recent shoot with New Balance Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been talking about his career so far and how he used to base his game on Brazilian Neymar.

After moving from Fulham to Liverpool, the 18 year old enjoyed a very successful spell on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRbjt_0cx9MsnK00
(Image source SIPA/USA Today)

Elliott then impressed in pre-season ahead of the current campaign and forced his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting plans.

Disaster struck in September though when Elliott dislocated his ankle in an accidental clash at Elland Road which has sidelined him since then.

It's clear though as reported by Pro Direct Soccer that he remains upbeat and keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The player gave a really interesting insight into how he has had to adapt his mindset and approach to the game over time.

"You can't be too big headed and you can't be too full of yourself, you just have to keep working hard.

"When I was growing up I tried to base myself on Neymar."

"I'd try and do all these mad tricks but as time went on you start to realise that it isn't about doing mad tricks and obviously you need to be mature in today's game and a youngster like me coming through and doing tricks you're gonna get snapped!

"You have to be clever with it, do it when you can and when necessary."

RELATED PEOPLE
Injury Update: Roberto Firmino To Return Before AFCON

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been confirmed to be missing until around mid-December, according to reports. The Brazilian was substituted in the Reds' 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid after replacing Sadio Mane himself at half-time. Firmino has been in red-hot form this season, scoring six goals in 11 matches including...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Update: Injury Status Becomes Clearer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson And James Milner Ahead of Arsenal Clash

The injury status of Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and James Milner became clearer today ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday. Milner had picked up a hamstring injury in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United and both Mane and Henderson had been sent back to Liverpool for further assessment after getting injured on international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Breaking: Liverpool Provide Injury Update On Curtis Jones

Liverpool have provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Curtis Jones who suffered a freak eye injury in training before the international break. The accident took place in training just before the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid meaning that the 20 year old missed that game and the 3-2 defeat at West Ham.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Report: Manchester City And England Star Raheem Sterling Would Rather A Move Back To Liverpool Over La Liga Giants Barcelona

Reports suggest that Raheem Sterling preferred move away from Manchester City would be to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool instead of Barcelona, which would be seven years after leaving the Merseyside club. After recently bringing in Feran Torres and Jack Grealish, Manchester City have, to some, too many wide attacking options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
