Thanksgiving 2021 is right around the corner which means classic turkey dinners... except for two special turkeys. The annual tradition in which the president pardons certain turkeys around Thanksgiving dates back to Abraham Lincoln, who granted clemency to a single bird in 1863. By the 1970s, most presidents took part in pardoning a turkey. George H. W. Bush created the official tradition and ceremony.

