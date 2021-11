Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. After a chilly weekend with snow showers, big changes are in store this week with a huge mid-week spike in temperatures coming our way. Tonight we'll see a quick system deliver a few light snow showers and sprinkles to parts of Ohio. Generally, precipitation will be very light and scattered with only areas right along the snowbelt (NE of Cleveland) getting any accumulation. Even those areas are expected to only see a quick slushy inch or so. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO