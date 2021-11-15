ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP senator claims Biden behind gas price hikes

neworleanssun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Biden's administration wants Americans to switch from pickup trucks to electric compacts and is letting gas prices run rampant to coerce fans of gallon-guzzlers, Senator Tom Cotton has claimed. Speaking to conservative outlet Breitbart News, the Republican senator alleged that rising gasoline prices in the US are "the...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
fox2detroit.com

House passes Biden’s social spending, climate bill, sending measure to Senate

WASHINGTON - Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

With gas prices rising, Biden administration considers closing yet another pipeline

With a fast-developing energy crisis on their hands, President Joe Biden and his team seem to think there is nothing they can do. They blame OPEC, but the fact is the administration has worked to reduce domestic oil production in the name of combating climate change. As if canceling the “net-zero” Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t damaging enough, the Biden administration is now reportedly considering closing the Line 5 oil pipeline in Michigan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
senate.gov

GOP Senators File Challenge to Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Sen. Cramer, All GOP Senators File Challenge to Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses. WASHINGTON – Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and all Republican Senators led by Mike Braun (R-IN) and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) filed a formal challenge against President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses under the Congressional Review Act, the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule. This move to overturn President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employers is guaranteed a vote on the Senate floor. The rule was transmitted to the Senate on November 16, which allows a Floor vote as early as December.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Infrastructure#Gop#Americans#Breitbart News#The White House#Republicans
hudsonvalley360.com

Biden urged to take action on spike in gas prices

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., did not join their Democratic colleagues to urge President Joe Biden to take action to lower energy costs, remaining largely silent on potential solutions to address petroleum gas prices hitting seven-year highs. New York gas prices have increased...
ALBANY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Biden faces a political risk in rising gas prices

The increase in oil and gasoline prices threatens the U.S. economic rebound and poses a political risk for President Joe Biden. But his options for taming the surge are limited, and many of them would be either short-lived or conflict with his agenda of fighting climate change. “Political leaders have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Why Joe Biden can't do much to ease gas prices

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — US President Joe Biden faces growing pressure to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fallriverreporter.com

Group of Senators urge Biden to take aggressive measures to lower gas prices

WASHINGTON, DC – In an effort to help alleviate gas prices, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) and nine of their colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden urging the administration to “consider all tools available at your disposal to lower U.S. gasoline prices. This includes a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a ban on crude oil exports. We hope you will consider these tools and others to make gasoline more affordable for all Americans.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's energy agenda, gas prices

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome all to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple major stories, including developments from the Russia...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy