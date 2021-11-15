ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fourth Covid Wave From Europe Is Coming To Emirates

By Rada Mateescu
healththoroughfare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Emirates said that he is seeing a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic that’s coming from Europe. Speaking to CNBC at the Dubai Air Show, Emirates President Tim Clark said: “I see a fourth wave coming through and we have all sorts of concerns about what may...

www.healththoroughfare.com

wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle Times

Germany’s fourth COVID wave: ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’

BERLIN — The University Hospital of Giessen, one of Germany’s foremost clinics for pulmonary disease, is at capacity. The number of COVID-19 patients has tripled in recent weeks. Nearly half of them are on ventilators. And every single one is unvaccinated. “I ask every patient: Why didn’t you get vaccinated?”...
actionforex.com

Euro Pressured Amid Reported Covid-19 Wave In Europe

The euro remained close to its lowest level in July 2020 as the market continued to worry about the reportedly rising number of Covid cases in Europe. In the past few weeks, the number of Covid cases has risen in some key countries like Netherlands, Germany, and Austria. As a result, some of these countries have announced some restrictions to curb the spread. At the same time, analysts believe that the situation will worsen in the coming winter months. The currency is also dropping as Brexit continues being a thorn in the side for the region. The UK has threatened to invoke article 16 because of the Northern Ireland situation. That action will lead to more volatility in the region.
NewsBreak
World
Public Health
Coronavirus
CNBC

Merkel warns fourth Covid wave is hitting Germany with 'full force'

Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, has described the Covid situation in the country as "dramatic." "The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force," Merkel reportedly told an event for the Association of German Cities. Germany recorded more than 50,000 new cases on Wednesday. Germany's Angela Merkel has described the...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid China Origins: Viral Review Makes Headlines

It’s been just revealed that there are two scientists who failed to provide a shred of evidence that Covid 19 was engineered and leaked from a lab. As you probably know by now, ever since the first reports of a novel coronavirus outbreak in China, the origins of Covid 19 have been steeped in controversy.
CNN

Cathay Pacific fires three pilots who caught Covid-19 in Germany

(CNN Business) — Cathay Pacific has fired three pilots after they were infected with coronavirus in the German city of Frankfurt. The Hong Kong airline said in a statement that an internal investigation had found that the pilots were involved in a "serious breach" of Covid-19 procedures during "overseas layovers."
BBC

Covid-19: Germany facing fourth wave and NI votes for mandatory Covid passports

Healthy children in the UK aged 12 to 17 are being told to wait 12 weeks after an infection before having a Covid jab, in an update to guidance. Previously, the advice was to leave a four-week gap. The change is a precaution against the small risk of heart inflammation, the UK Health Security Agency said. UK vaccine advisers also recommended a 12-week gap between doses when they gave the green light on Monday for 16 and 17-year-olds to get a second jab. When can teenagers get a second dose?
AFP

First German states cancel all Christmas markets over virus

The German states of Bavaria and Saxony on Friday cancelled all their Christmas markets and unveiled drastic curbs on public life as the country scrambles to contain soaring coronavirus infections. - 'Health, of course' - The Bavarian state capital of Munich on Tuesday had become the first major German city to cancel its Christmas market for the second year in a row.
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
healththoroughfare.com

European and Asian Countries are on Alert Because of Bird Flu Spread

The threat of highly pathogenic avian influenza (aka bird flu) becomes more and more real, and it can not only affect the poultry. Although human cases of such a disease are rare, caution is always a wise choice. According to The Guardian, Europe and Asia are recently dealing with outbreaks...
lonelyplanet.com

Austria to impose full lockdown as Europe deals with new wave of COVID-19

Austria has escalated its COVID-19 response by imposing a full nationwide lockdown just days after initiating one for unvaccinated people. The lockdown is expected to last until December 13, right before the winter hotspot's ski season begins. Austria's measures follow partial lockdowns in the Netherlands, and a tightening of health pass rules in France, Germany, and Norway in recent days.
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
WOKV

Coronavirus infections soar to new record in Czech Republic

PRAGUE — (AP) — Coronavirus infections rates in the Czech Republic hit a new record for the second time this week, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. It announced that the daily tally jumped to 22,936 on Friday, almost 500 more than the previous record set on Tuesday. The country’s...
