Fourth Covid Wave From Europe Is Coming To Emirates

The euro remained close to its lowest level in July 2020 as the market continued to worry about the reportedly rising number of Covid cases in Europe. In the past few weeks, the number of Covid cases has risen in some key countries like Netherlands, Germany, and Austria. As a result, some of these countries have announced some restrictions to curb the spread. At the same time, analysts believe that the situation will worsen in the coming winter months. The currency is also dropping as Brexit continues being a thorn in the side for the region. The UK has threatened to invoke article 16 because of the Northern Ireland situation. That action will lead to more volatility in the region.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO