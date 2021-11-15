Ruth Leon recommends…Kathrine Windfeld/Itamar Borochov at ​Ronnie Scott’s

The first major UK exhibition of German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer in nearly 20 years is about to open at London’s National Gallery – Dürer’s Journeys: Travels of a Renaissance Artist. Through paintings, drawings, prints, and letters, this exhibition follows Dürer’s travels across Europe, bringing to life the artist himself, and the people and places he visited. Find out more from this in-depth discussion with Dr Imogen Tedbury, Simon Sainsbury Curatorial Fellow for Paintings before 1500 at The National Gallery, Katrin Bellinger, Collector and Founder, The Tavolozza Foundation and Jeremy Howard, Senior Lecturer in History of Art at the University of Buckingham and Old Master Paintings specialist at Colnaghi. Introduction by Amelia Higgins, Director of London Art Week.
