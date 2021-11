There’s something special about La Scala. Even more than Covent Garden, more than the Met, La Scala epitomises Italian opera, and as wonderful as the technology at the Met can be, the musicality of the shooting and editing at La Scala leaves it behind emotionally, if not technically. My idea of heaven is an evening of Cav and Pag at La Scala and here it is in all its glory. All right, you’re not actually in Milan, fighting the traffic and arguing with the policeman about where you can park, but that has its advantages too.

