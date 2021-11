Much more than an obscure comic book element that became known to the general public, the sober concept Multiverse is now a valuable advertising tool, which we can use all the sauces to develop multiple projects sober. Warner Bros . decided to double mouth, both expanding boy multiverse DC Comics through movies and TV series (with The Flash as the official opening course), but incorporating the two-letter brand into the larger set of the many properties possessed by the facilities. This dummy multiverse already found a certain concretization in the awful Room Jam: New Era, and it is with the game Multiversus that the heroes of DC Comics see themselves once again confined to simple branded products in the midst of others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO