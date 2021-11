The fastest machine humanity has ever created is not one of the Voyager Spacecraft or New Horizons as one might expect. Instead, it is a space probe going in the other direction, towards the Sun to study it. Back in 2018, NASA's Parker Solar Probe set the record for the fastest human-created object (if you don't count microscopic particles) in the universe and then broke it in May this year. This weekend it's set to break it again.

ASTRONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO