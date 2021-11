Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday's practice. Frost discussed the challenge of going against Wisconsin's aggressive defense. "Coach (Jim) Leonhard does a great job," Frost said. "(Wisconsin) plays with an aggressive attitude. They are big. They are physical. They have a good player at every position. They are tough to sustain drives against. They mix it up a lot more than they have before, so they are hard to dial in. They know what they are doing. You have to go earn what you can get from them."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO