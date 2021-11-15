ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Race to Automation and Visibility

Cover picture for the articleAn important step in achieving last-mile delivery and supply chain success is improving warehouse and distribution center efficiencies. Supply chain managers are adding technologies to their systems to keep up with an uptick in e-commerce demand and perennial workforce shortages. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic...

TechRadar

What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation is using the information stored on the best CRM software to automate some of the most repetitive marketing tasks that you need to perform to succeed. Marketing automation takes the key parts of marketing and does them for you, saving you the effort of doing so manually. That can include multiple different parts of marketing. These include:
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Hiring Kit: Automation Specialist

When you distill an organization’s operations down to their essentials, you are left with a set of processes. Whether it is manufacturing space sprockets, or transferring money, or shipping widgets, the meat of the transaction is simply a set of processes. And any methods, techniques, tools, or systems that can automate and facilitate the execution of those processes means better efficiency and more profits.
JOBS
freightwaves.com

F3 demos: FreightTech visibility innovation

FreightTech companies demonstrated their innovative technology solutions for fleets during FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience Tuesday. These demos highlight how important visibility, communication and real-time data are for supply chains. Truckstop.com. Improve profit margins or provide savings back to customers for better service using machine-learning technology to choose more cost-effective loads.
INDUSTRY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Rockwell Automation Acquisition Improves End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility

Rockwell Automation, Inc. acquired AVATA and then integrate into Kalypso, another Rockwell Automation company. “Welcoming AVATA into our portfolio is another example of our strategy to bolster our technology and consulting capabilities to better serve our customers with cloud-native solutions that are easy to implement, use, and maintain,” says Frank Kulaszewicz, SVP, lifecycle services for Rockwell Automation. “Manufacturers are increasingly seeking resiliency, agility and sustainability in their supply chain and operations and are adopting cloud solutions to accelerate their efforts. AVATA augments our ability to provide our customers access to a leading portfolio of cloud solutions for enabling digital transformation.”
BUSINESS
vmware.com

A Big Update for vRealize Operations and vRealize True Visibility

This fall at VMworld you heard that there were some pretty significant changes for vRealize True Visibility that were “coming soon”. I am thrilled to tell you that “soon” is today! This exciting release includes the general availability of all 19 storage and compute management packs as entitlements for ALL customers with vRealize Operations, a few packaging changes to vRealize True Visibility Suite as well as the release of our new vRealize True Visibility Technology Modules!
SOFTWARE
The Drum

The ad agency automation imperative

Systematically infusing your entire business with AI-powered automation capabilities to improve operations, as well as employee experience, customer experience and partner experience, isn’t futurism or hype anymore, writes Max Cheprasov, chief executive of Ubersuggest by NP Digital. Here’s what you need to know about today’s automated realities.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

Improving Application Experience with Deep Network Visibility

In the not-too-distant past, everything in the application and networking stack was under IT’s control. Workloads lived securely in the on-premises data center—people sat in their campus offices connected to the secure wireless network, and an MPLS service with an SLA connected branch offices to the data center and each other.
SOFTWARE
devops.com

Automated Refactoring with Moderne

Jonathan Schneider and Olga Kundzich are co-founders of Moderne, a Seattle-based startup. Moderne received $4.7 million in seed funding in July 2021 to commercialize OpenRewrite, an open source automated refactoring tool for code (initially Java) that Schneider started while at Netflix. Moderne’s technology reduces the tedium and time it takes for software remediation; a big problem in today’s world of cloud-native development. The video is below, followed by a transcript of the conversation.
TECHNOLOGY
Dark Reading

How Visibility Became the Lifeblood of SecOps and Business Success

An amalgamation of digital transformation, remote work en masse, and multicloud IT environments have increased complexity and threats in the cloud. As a result, end-to-end visibility is not just a nice to have but a cyber imperative. What's more, in today's world, visibility is more than just essential for SecOps teams: it's a must have for stakeholders across the organization who want to identify and remove excessive privilege from their environments.
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How RFID is Easing Life in the Pandemic

The pandemic has forced the world to live digitally. Social distancing has meant that those who could work from home did, making sure essential workers could do their jobs as safely as possible. While healthcare professionals are rightly heralded as the heroes of the pandemic, supply chain teams were the unsung heroes battling at the front lines making sure that vital goods, including fuel, food and medical supplies continued to flow.
NFL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

No PO, No Problem with Invoice Capture, Approvals and Payments Automation

Vroozi launched Vroozi Intelligence, a smart accounts payable and invoice automation (APIA) platform that automates and simplifies the scanning, capture and approval of business invoices and payments. “It’s 2021, and procurement and finance teams are still relying on tedious, manual accounts payable processes to pay suppliers,” says Shaz Khan, co-founder...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Warehouse Automation Solves Many of Today’s Supply Chain Challenges

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has only exacerbated many of the ongoing challenges that face warehouse operations, such as the struggle to hire and maintain staff and constantly updating and complying with workplace regulations and safety requirements. At the same time, working in a warehouse is physically demanding, and a lot of time and effort is put into preventing and mediating the effects of performing repetitive activities for long stretches of time. In addition to these labor management issues, supply chains are becoming more complex as the industry faces increasingly complicated inventories, SKU proliferation, labor shortages and customer demands for fast, accurate fulfillment, with the e-commerce market at an all-time high.
CELL PHONES
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Insurance Gets Technological

Kinetic Insurance is a new division from wearable manufacturer Kinetic and Nationwide’s E&S/Specialty division that focuses on tapping technology for worker safety. The new underwriting agreement allows employees to use wearable technology, provided by Kinetic, which is designed to reduce injuries and losses while driving the policyholder’s safety program and culture. According to actuary firm Perr & Knight, the Kinetic technology reduces injury frequency up to 50-60% and lost workdays by 72%. Kinetic Insurance is an example of companies putting more focus on insurance, technology and employee retention as the labor shortage continues to disruption the supply chain.
ELECTRONICS
Itproportal

IT automation: The strategic approach to IT operations

Increasingly complex technology stacks and the rise of upstart digital disruptors in nearly every industry are spurring the need for comprehensive automation strategies, from back office to customer experience. Additionally, Covid-19 has accelerated the need for automation. Workforces have become more remote and distributed while widespread labor shortages threaten productivity...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Workflow Automation is a Must to Future-Proof the Supply Chain

The global supply chain continues to be under heavy pressure, forcing companies to increase spending, as many consumers prefer deliveries and are more dependent than ever on digital business models. Combined with a global workforce shortage, the stress on the supply chain is being caused by more than just a higher demand for products. Because of this, sectors like retail, transportation and logistics are looking to technology to help relieve this pressure.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Devs: Keep calm and automate on

The next big digital transformation is here; it’s time we lean into low code and automation to make work more efficient and productive for the developers who are on the front lines of digital transformation. We hear it all the time these days: The burnout is real, and it’s a...
COMPUTERS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Automation Technology: The Numbers Have It

Partnering with SnapLogic, The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) conducted a study on automation technology adoption in the workplace. The data showed that adoption of automation technology brought overall productivity up by 15% and increased revenue and job growth by 7% in the U.S., resulting in 7.2 million jobs. In addition, countries with greater adoption of automation found disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be more manageable.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Warehowz Introduces Direct-to-Consumer Solution

Warehowz introduced a direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution powered by Etail Solutions. This integration comes to the rescue as the supply chain weathers challenge after challenge. With the D2C, retailers can manage sales, view inventory, minimize costs and connect to sales channels all in one place. Access to D2C requires a Warehowz network account.
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SYSPRO Releases 2021 ERP Software

SYSPRO’s newest enterprise resource planning (ERP) software release, SYSPRO R2 2021, helps manufacturers and distributors control internal operations, increases self-service and provides better insights for improved decision-making. “There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted the way that manufacturing and distribution businesses operate. It altered the way that the industry...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Robotic Automation Helps Supply Chains Transform from Reactive to Resilient

Peak season is here, and typically businesses across retail, e-commerce and logistics industries will ramp up fulfillment operations, look to hire more workers and rely on their supply chains to get customers the products they want fast. Now as the world works toward economic recovery — even with the looming threat of COVID-19 variants — businesses recognize that they must transform their supply chains from a state of reactive response to one of true resilience.
TECHNOLOGY

