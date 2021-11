Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced its open house weekend and toy drive collection kickoff is set for Nov. 19-20. Throughout the open house, presented by State Farm, the museum invites the community to celebrate the unofficial start of winter. Admission is $5. As always, members get in free. There will be festive activities for families throughout the museum, plus every child will go home with a free gift.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO