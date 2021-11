Shiba Inu is the most-popular memecoin in town right now, with the cryptocurrency doubling in price over the last month. However, October’s initial frenzy has since died down, fueling a significant downtrend on the charts. Even so, its heyday is far from over as more crypto-exchanges are paying attention to SHIB thanks to sustained demand from its community.

