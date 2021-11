The prime minister says the government’s Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) constitutes “the biggest transport investment programme in a century”.Boris Johnson claims it will deliver “meaningful transport connections for more passengers across the country, more quickly”.He says: “With both high-speed journeys and better local services, it will ensure no town or city is left behind.”The government has promised “journey times which are the same as, similar to or faster than the original HS2 and Leeds-Manchester proposals”.The Independent has analysed the plans.What are the headlines?“Three new high-speed lines”. Two of these have already been announced. One is the western leg of HS2,...

