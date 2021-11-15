ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: Gerald Walker – “Unusual”

By Bslowbro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop artist Gerald Walker dropped a new single recently where he walks us through the life of an...

AUDIO: The Appalachians – “Outside”

Indie rockers The Appalachians are back with a new single – their first in over two years. It’s a song that’s quite open to interpretation, but seems to have the theme of throwing your hands up and not knowing what to think anymore. The riff is instigative and the chorus cries for clarity. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger to come from The Appalachians soon – stay tuned.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Permanent Murkers – “Out Murk the Perma Fox”

Experimental quartet Permanent Murkers released a new track a little while ago. It’s an electric jazz tune adorned with the colors of a vibrant sunset, as the cover art depicts. With a calm demeanor, the piece gives the impression that all four musicians are making each creative decision based on what feels right in the moment. We hope to hear more from Permanent Murkers in the future.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Really Him”

Wave Chapelle is currently into the White Pack, aka month 11 of his weekly drops for all of 2021. “Really Him” is the latest cut, and it has a bit of a bolder delivery from Chapelle than we’ve gotten in the past. The beat is a little more aggressive, and Chapelle matches that energy, spitting some venom while still bringing the quotable bars to the table. The hook is an interpolation of 50 Cent’s “Many Men,” and much like that track, Wave uses the song to talk about standing tall, doing whatever it takes to be successful. Check out “Really Him” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Breonte – “Haunting U”

Released on Halloween, Breonte is getting dark with his latest single, “Haunting U.” The song is about an ex, and while things may have ended, the singer is staying on that person’s mind. It’s a bit evil, but a very real feeling that people go through. The dark production matches the tone of the song, with heavy synths carrying the beat. Breonte’s delivery is cerebral, truly sounding like a possessed movie character while talking about how things went awry. Check out “Haunting U” here below:
MUSIC
Gerald Walker
AUDIO: Supertentacles – “King of Nothing”

Indie pop artist Supertentacles released his sophomore album this week. Heavy on the coming-of-age themes, Sean Anderson presents a batch of songs written over a long period of time. He sings about nostalgia for childlike innocence, peeling down the layers of oneself, generational differences, and making authentic connections with others. All of this is done to the tune of jangly, colorful psych-pop. Supertentacles looks both inwardly and outwardly as he reflects on the passage of time with “King of Nothing.”
MUSIC
AUDIO: Lurk – “Illimitable Dominion”

Dungeon synth project Lurk has a new album out on Realm & Ritual. It’s five movements that detail a descent into Hell and back, concluding with the ultimate redemption. Created during quarantine, the record is metaphoric for the spiraling into instability that not only society suffered but many of us individually did as the pandemic took hold on our senses of comfort and routine. Lurk creates a Poe-inspired horror atmosphere akin to the rapid decay of modern normalcy, grasping with all one’s might onto any means of survival.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Oliver – “Hey Momma / Fadeaway”

Newcomer Oliver has a few singles out, but excels on his most recent drop, “Hey Momma / Fadeaway.” Set to a chopped up piano, he flows with a pure style about doing the things that he had to in order to live his life how he wants. There’s admissions of doing the wrong things, but also reflections on what that meant for the future. The track clocks in at just two minutes, but the combination of the head nod-inducing beat and a flow that sounds too natural is enough to win you over. Be on the lookout for more from Oliver, and listen to “Hey Momma / Fadeaway” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Munch Lauren – “Fat Ma”

Munch Lauren is telling tales from the streets with a new slap track, “Fat Ma.” With a hyper beat from locally acclaimed producer Emazon, Lauren talks about getting money off his hustles. Munch Lauren has never been subtle with his raps, and he’s talking about getting him and his girls rich with this short new release. “Fat Ma” is only two minutes long, but enough to get tossed into a club rotation, and the charisma that has made Lauren a notable figure in local hip hop shines through here. Check out the track below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Maddie Tourmaline – “Princess Tiffany”

Electronic folk artist Maddie Tourmaline’s latest single depicts a magical kingdom on the verge of getting conquered by a devilish figure. The song begins with light and heavenly keyboards as Tourmaline sings of Princess Tiffany holding the crown while surrounded by her friends, but as evil is introduced, the production becomes more explosive. It’s a fantastical one from Maddie Tourmaline about holding on till the bitter end.
MUSIC
AUDIO: King Bando Featuring Los – “YeaZ Town”

King Bando and Los linked up for a new single, and they’re about the street life on “YeaZ Town.” With a guitar-sampling beat from Desktop Beatz Inc., the two trade bars about hustling, picking up money however they need to. Whether feeding the streets with new music or other products, there’s an authenticity about both rappers’ deliveries that makes you feel the work that they’re putting in. “YeaZ Town” is a song that’s strictly for the streets, from two artists who know exactly how to keep their names up. Check out the song below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Chan – “Tell Them”

Producer Chan has a new track that dropped, and it’s a three-minute rager. “Tell Them” is full of tight drums, a medley of synths, and loads of energy. A lot of sonic ground gets covered in three minutes, with the synth melodies getting progressively more extreme as the song moves. There’s big buildups, naturally a bass drop, and an epic screeching section to this track, and you can’t help but move to it. Throw yourself a party with “Tell Them” here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Shle Berry – “It Is What It Is”

Hip hop artist Shle Berry is back with a new single today. She’s calm and collected here, laying gentle bars and lightly singing about letting go of the past. Berry has come to terms with what is and isn’t in her control; the pains have given her a new perspective, which is that she’s got nothing to prove. The song’s got a stripped-down and simple production to reflect where her mind’s at – certainly a departure from her previous material. We hope to hear more from Shle Berry very soon.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
AUDIO: LoBi LoBianco – “In the Time That I Have Left”

Folk pop artist LoBi LoBianco has another single out this week. Over a triumphant guitar riff, LoBi sings about making the most out of his life in spite of not having much. It’s a hopeful one with lyrics about a prosperous mindset, gradually swelling into a grand presentation laden with violin and synths and a soaring guitar solo. Stay tuned for more to come from LoBi LoBianco soon.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Taiyamo Denku – “Collabzilla”

If you’ve followed Taiyamo Denku’s trajectory, he went from lyrically impressive freestyles and solo tracks to a flurry of tough collaborations. In recent years, that’s become his calling card, and a new album of big guest appearances is here in “Collabzilla.” The project features verses from Joell Ortiz, Kool G Rap, KRS-One, and a host of other notable names from different eras of hip hop, and Denku proves himself by going bar for bar with all of them. These 13 tracks are ultimately just a drop in the bucket in terms of Denku releases, but a significantly larger one than most considering the star power involved. If you’re a hip hop head, get a listen to the album below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Avenues – “We’re All Doomed”

After much anticipation, Avenues’ new record, “We’re All Doomed” is out today. The record is 11 tracks of pure punk energy, with all of the components to take the band to the next level. While the intensity is at the forefront, there’s plenty of catchy vocal parts about the looming end of days and nightmares to get wrapped up in, as well. If you’re a fan of any wave of punk rock, there’s something to sink your teeth into on the album, and it feels like the beginning of many other big things for the band. Start your own circle pits at home to “We’re All Doomed” below:
ROCK MUSIC
B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 11/16 – 11/22/21

While last week featured many established names, this week in Milwaukee music has a lot of newer faces making their presence felt. You can hear it all in this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes. Check out music from Destinee Lynn, The Appalachians, Thomas Xavier and more in this week’s selections. Don’t forget to follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more playlists, Patreon for exclusives, and check out this week’s playlist below:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Exploring Jeff Novotny’s Sonic Creations

It’s astounding what sort of influence can shape and curate the aspirations—and productions—of sound recording artists. Sometimes, it’s a specific musician and his oeuvre. Other times it may be a particular tune. And in some cases, it may take the form of gardening. Really. “For me, musical influence in any...
HOME & GARDEN
AUDIO: RealityTV – “Channel Surfing”

Hip hop-producer duo RealityTV are out with their debut EP on Higher Education Records. Cleverly goofy and full of comedic imagery, these five tracks demonstrate Slang Troubadour’s knack for humorous embodiment in addition to Moses’ admiration for abstract production techniques. Amanda Huff appears on “Winter Jazz” while Mic Crawf and Sleepy appear on “Congratulations.” Whether they’re paying homage to Tobey Maguire or riding limousines in their dreams, RealityTV have fun with masterful wit.
TV & VIDEOS
VIDEO: Diet Lite – “Man Ray”

Indie rockers Diet Lite have a new video out from their “Seems To Be The Way It Tends To Go” album, and a chase breaks out during the manic sounds of “Man Ray.” The song is a hyper, bouncing tune that feels like a party record when you first hear it. The video is set in the friendly confines of Estabrook Skatepark to begin, with a skate chase leading to an epic beatdown. Diet Lite know how to have fun, and this is definitely a song and video that reiterates it from a great album. Check out “Man Ray” below:
MUSIC
‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES

