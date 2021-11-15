AUDIO: Gerald Walker – “Unusual”

Newcomer Oliver has a few singles out, but excels on his most recent drop, “Hey Momma / Fadeaway.” Set to a chopped up piano, he flows with a pure style about doing the things that he had to in order to live his life how he wants. There’s admissions of doing the wrong things, but also reflections on what that meant for the future. The track clocks in at just two minutes, but the combination of the head nod-inducing beat and a flow that sounds too natural is enough to win you over. Be on the lookout for more from Oliver, and listen to “Hey Momma / Fadeaway” below:

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO