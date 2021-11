Nov. 11, 2021 — Rapid progress in HPC technologies is fueling breakthroughs in science across industries and beyond. HPC synergy with AI presents imperatives for more complex systems, algorithms, and diversified open architectures, while improving efficiency and reducing their carbon-footprint is a must. The number of supercomputers with GPU, FPGA and other accelerator cards in the TOP500 is increasing. Fugaku, powered by Arm-based processors, has continued to hold the top spot. On the other hand, new AI algorithms are now needed to train astronomical-sized models, and be commercialized efficiently in less performance-demanding and energy-consuming systems.

