Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

 5 days ago

Ahead of her long-awaited, post-breakup album,...

energy941.com

Adele Reveals Which Of Her Famous Neighbors She’s Friends With

Adele reveals she’s neighbors with Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawerence in her upcoming Rolling Stone cover story. The singer, who lives in Los Angeles, says she avoided celebrities. “They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman shares ‘exact moment’ she knew she and husband could save their marriage

A woman has shared an emotional video of the “exact moment” that she knew she and her husband could save their marriage from ending.Caitlin Fladager, an influencer from Vancouver, who goes by the username @caitlinfladager on Instagram and TikTok, frequently shares insights into her life as a mother and wife on social media.In one video posted to TikTok in August, Fladager revealed that, at one point, she and her husband, who were high school sweethearts, were “so close to a divorce” and that she thought there was no hope they would save their relationship.However, the mother-of-two realised that the pair,...
Adele
Simon Konecki
thebrag.com

Adele says she was ’embarrassed’ by the public’s reaction to her divorce

Adele has revealed that she was “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction to her divorce from her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the 2019 split, telling the publication that the internet was flooded with memes over how heartbreaking her next album would be because of it.
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
The Independent

Adele opens up on the end of her relationship with Simon Konecki in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the moment she decided to end her relationship with ex-husband Simon Konecki in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The 33-year-old singer recalled that she realised she wanted a divorce while talking with some friends. “We were all answering these questions in this very bougie magazine, and it was something like, ‘What’s something that no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like: ‘I’m really not happy. I’m not living, I’m just plodding along,’” the “Easy On Me” singer said. “And...
Hello Magazine

Adele shares heartache over divorce from Simon Konecki in new song Hold On

Adele has shared intimate new details about her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in her new song, Hold On. In a snippet that features in Amazon's poignant Christmas advert, the singer expresses her heartbreak following her split as she sings: "I swear to god I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress.
Cosmopolitan

Why Adele and Simon Konecki Are Getting a $180 Million Divorce

Adele and her husband, Simon Konecki, announced they broke up after being together for eight years. Here’s why they split and are currently in a $180 million divorce. On April 19, 2019, Adele’s reps confirmed she and her husband, Simon Konecki, split up after eight years together and three years of marriage. At the time, her people said, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always, they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”
Bossip

Martell And Mel Argue Over Her Date On "Love & Marriage: Huntsville"

The drama continues between Martell and Melody on this week’s episode of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.”. It’s Friday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of OWN’s hit unscripted series “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and lucky for you we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip we find the Holts at odds yet again! After seeing Melody on a date with another man, Martell confronts Melody and the two get into a heated argument.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Grazia

Why Should Alice Evans Stay Quiet Over Her Marriage Ending?

In a tearful interview with Lorraine Kelly, actress Alice Evans this week shared the painful experience of her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd, separating from her and why she chose to announce the split on Twitter. The two met on the set of 102 Dalmatians, in which they both starred. It was...
The Independent

Adele felt ‘embarrassed’ by divorce from Simon Konecki

Adele felt "embarrassed" following her divorce from Charity boss Simon Konecki, the singer has revealed. Opening up about her separation from her now ex-husband, the singer said she was wracked with anxiety and embarrassment. Adele told Rolling Stone magazine neither she nor Simon were to blame for the divorce but...
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Whether She Wants More Children After Divorce From Simon Konecki

Adele is known for being candid about her life, and this was no different when the mom-of-one spoke to Oprah about the possibility of having more children in the future. And this is why we love Adele. During her very intimate sit down interview with the legendary Oprah Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday, November 14, the 33-year-old singer and mother of one revealed that she isn’t opposed to having more kids following her divorce from ex Simon Konecki. “I would like more children. It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I didn’t because I have Angelo, but yeah, I think so,” Adele said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

