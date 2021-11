Car makers have embraced supermini-sized crossovers with a vengeance, some with more success than others. You’ll pay a premium to buy a Stonic over a Rio, and whether you’re getting value for money is debatable, especially as the extra cash doesn’t raise the seating position by that much. The Stonic sits just 42mm higher than the Rio, but you do get more rugged looks and most importantly you also get all of the Kia traits that you’d expect: plenty of standard equipment, a cabin that’s built to a very high standard, plus a dash that’s very user-friendly with its intuitive design. There’s also the seven-year warranty – not that you’re likely to need it, thanks to Kia’s reputation for excellent reliability.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO