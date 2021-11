“This is a problem for ‘future-me’ to think about.”. An all too common problem for college students as well as professionals is the temptation to leave a task or problem for later. Surely later we will be more energetic; we will have had a flash of inspiration; tomorrow the problem will seem more manageable. While it is possible that in that moment you are tired and uninspired, it is far more likely that you are giving yourself an easy pass on a task you know you could get to, or far more seriously, you might be ignoring a problem that will only develop and get worse over time. Could it be that some forms of procrastination are enabled by the way that we think about our future?

MARIETTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO