Then fun has come to a halt for this team. But can they get it back?. Michael Rasmussen went to school Thursday night. His professor was Mr. Patrice Bergeron, who taught him lessons in faceoffs, passing, shooting, tracking, and more. Oh, and how to bag a natural hat trick, then a fourth goal, in front of the home crowd, like the legend he has become. Bergeron is ageless. Rasmussen, 22, will hopefully benefit from this on-the-job lesson.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO