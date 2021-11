Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Just in time for the 50th anniversary of President Nixon’s 1971 veto of the Comprehensive Child Development Act—the last time the U.S. seriously considered establishing a national childcare system—there is finally cause for celebration. This morning, the House passed the Build Back Better Act, a historic and hard-fought achievement. Following a half-century void that has had devastating ripple effects on women, children and our economy, the Democrats now appear to be on the verge of delivering on a $400 billion investment in universal pre-k and childcare.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO