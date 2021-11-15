Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Makes two grabs

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are getting two more players back on the practice field Wednesday, possibly adding some depth on offense soon. Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and guard Deonte Brown were designated to return from injured reserve, and are expected to practice today. The move starts the 21-day clock for them to be activated, though they can be added to the active roster at any time.
The Carolina Panthers have activated safety Juston Burris (groin) and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (hamstring) from injured reserve. This is great news for their defense and special teams. Burris is the starting safety opposite Jeremy Chinn and was a force for the Panthers during the first two games of the...
The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
Sadly for Julian Edelman, there's a new No. 11 on the New England Patriots. Practice squad kicker Riley Patterson has been given the number formerly worn by the 35-year-old athlete, who retired from the NFL in April, according to a tweet by ESPN's Mike Reiss. Edelman responded to the news...
The Chicago Bears made somewhat surprising news when they announced that they would be signing Bruce Irvin. Of course, his status for Sunday’s game is up in the air, and he would be limited at best. Still, this is a former first-round pick. While Bruce Irvin had a down season...
The New England Patriots bowled over the Carolina Panthers with another productive rushing performance, but they finished the game with just one healthy ball-carrier. Lead back Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson both exited New England’s 24-6 win at Bank of America Stadium with head injuries, according to the team.
Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers put a pair of starting offensive linemen on injured reserve Monday, and waived two more players in a busy day of transactions. The team placed left tackle Cameron Erving and center Matt Paradis on injured reserve. Erving suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s loss to the...
The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
Mac Jones’ ankle grab on Brian Burns was stupid and dirty. Perhaps not to the level it has grown to — with players around the NFL and national pundits alike taking the rookie quarterback to the woodshed — but the overarching point is correct. The Patriots signal-caller has come under...
A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
The Panthers signing free-agent quarterback Cam Newton was a surprise. How much they’re paying him for the rest of this season is even more stunning. Carolina signed Newton to a one-year deal worth up to $10(!) million on Thursday morning. That’s a lot of money for a veteran quarterback who’ll play just a half of a season.
The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Juston Burris and WR Brandon Zylstra from injured reserve and elevated OL Mike Horton to their active roster. Burris, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2016 out of NC State. He was in the third year...
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay made an outstanding touchdown catch to cap off an 18 play, 82-yard drive to tie the game against the Minnesota Vikings at 24-24. Baltimore held they ball for for ten minutes, and it was apparent that the Vikings’ defense was getting tired as the drive wore on.
Mac Jones defends himself after ‘dirty’ play on Panthers’ Burns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones has taken plenty of heat over the last 24 hours after grabbing the ankle of Brian Burns in Sunday’s Patriots-Panthers game and injuring the Carolina defensive end in the process. On Monday,...
