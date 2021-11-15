ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bindi & Robert Irwin Posts Heart-Wrenching Tributes to Late Dad for Steve Irwin Day

By Madison Miller
 4 days ago
“If we can teach people about wildlife, they will be touched. Share my wildlife with me. Because humans want to save things that they love,” legendary Australian zookeeper, conservationist, and “The Crocodile Hunter,” Steve Irwin, once said.

During his career with wildlife, Irwin quickly became the most famous conservationist and created a massive difference in people’s perception of animals and the world around us.

Sadly, Steve Irwin died after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef in 2006. Since then, his family has taken over his amazing wildlife legacy. One of which is the Wildlife Warriors, a conservation foundation that the family runs.

Bindi and Robert Irwin Tributes to Steve Irwin

Bindi and Robert Irwin, his two kids, are also avid nature enthusiasts that work in the Australian Zoo and do everything in their power to keep their father’s legacy alive.

“Today is #SteveIrwinDay. Thinking a lot about my Dad today and the impact that he made on our planet, inspiring an entire generation,” Robert Irwin wrote on Instagram. He also included an adorable photo of his dad playing outside with him and his sister.

“I also think about what a truly amazing dad he was. Through a lifetime captured on camera and stories from my family and those who knew him best, I’m able to remember the special times with dad. I still look up to him every day and while I miss him so much, it means the world to me and my family that each year we can have a day for the world to celebrate what he stood for,” he also wrote.

Bindi Irwin also shared a heartfelt post to honor her dad on this important day.

“Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day,” she wrote on Instagram. Bindi also included an adorable photo of her and her father at the beach. Bindi and her husband Chandler recently just became parents and welcomed Grace Warrior into the world. The two named her after the Wildlife Warriors organization.

Steve Irwin Day is an international holiday celebrated on November 15. “From humble beginnings to worldwide fame, Steve Irwin inspired countless individuals and continues to today!” the site dedicated to the holiday states.

Other Tributes from Fans of the Crocodile Hunter

Steve Irwin had a massive impact on nature and animals lovers everywhere.

Other fans and groups celebrated the legacy of one of the most influential conservationists to ever live. The Wildlife Warriors Twitter account shared a photo of Steve and Terri Irwin holding their young children.

“Today, we’re celebrating Steve Irwin Day by honoring the most extraordinary Wildlife Warrior that ever lived. Steve’s passion inspired countless others to fight for the protection of wildlife and wild places. We’re all #WildlifeWarriors, proudly wearing our khakis today,” the post reads.

The Australian Zoo is celebrating the holiday by offering 10% off admission as long as you wear khakis. Another fan named Drew Struzan posted a stunning illustration of the family epically coasting through the water while riding on the back of a crocodile.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

295K+
Followers
30K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

