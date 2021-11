It is never easy to decide on a career. Even if you have thought about a career option since childhood, you may end up getting second thoughts about it in the future. The point is, there is so much one needs to deliberate upon that choosing a professional station in life becomes a tedious task. I remember my time after school when I couldn’t decide what suited me best; it took time but things got better. One of the things I did to do away with confusion was to seek career counseling.

