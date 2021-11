A pedestrian was struck by a car near Ramsey Street on Saturday morning, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said. At 11:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Ramsey Street and Facility Drive and found Jerry T. McDonald, 72, of the 200 block of Perch Drive, in the road after being struck by a 2000 Mercury Sedan, the release said.

