New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk can thank investors for his staggering net worth of nearly $300 billion. But taxpayers played a crucial role as well. Just how much — or how little — Musk pays in taxes has gotten a lot of attention lately, and even prompted his Twitter poll last weekend that preceded his decision to sell $6.9 billion worth of Tesla stock. There have been calls in Congress for a billionaires' tax that would require at least some minimal payment from wealthy individuals like Musk who often have little in the way of taxable income. Musk has attacked that idea on Twitter.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO