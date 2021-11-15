ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What’s Next For Activision Blizzard Stock?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 4 days ago

The stock price of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has seen a fall of 10% in a month, while it’s down 14% over the last ten days. The recent fall can be attributed to the company announcing a delay in the launch of two much awaited games - Overwatch 2 and Diablo...

The Verge

Microsoft Xbox boss Phil Spencer tells staff he’s ‘deeply troubled’ by Activision Blizzard

Following a bombshell Wall Street Journal report that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick allegedly knew, withheld, and even participated in harassment and abusive behavior, the company’s big console partners Sony and Microsoft are semi-privately expressing their distress. Bloomberg is now reporting that Microsoft boss Phil Spencer has now told staff he was “disturbed and deeply troubled by the horrific events and actions” at Activision Blizzard and that Microsoft is “evaluating all aspects of our relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments” as a result.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

More than 700 Activision Blizzard staff and contractors request Kotick's exit

Today Activision Blizzard employees called for CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation in light of the company's responses to recent lawsuits and WSJ report this week. The ABK Workers Alliance made the announcement via Twitter as it shared the document requesting Bobby Kotick's removal, which had over 700 names as of this writing.
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Activision Blizzard Doubles Down, Xbox's Phil Spencer Says Microsoft is Reevaluating its Relationship With the Company

The tense situation at Activision Blizzard continues, following the events of the week including the Wall Street Journal report, the response Kotick citing the “zero tolerance policy” he announced, followed by the company's board issuing a statement that they were standing behind him. Today, according to emails confirmed by Bloomberg, Xbox’ Phil Spencer, said in a staff email that Xbox is “evaluating all aspects of our relationship” with Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Activision-Blizzard workers and industry giants join chorus calling for Bobby Kotick’s resignation

People across the gaming industry are adding to the calls for Activision-Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick to resign – or be removed. As we’ve been covering, earlier this week the Wall Street Journal published an explosive new entry in the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination scandal, this round including accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself. Kotick reportedly threatened to have an assistant killed and withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders; the report also revealed that Jen Oneal has been paid less than her male co-lead during her three-month stint at the top of Blizzard, an injustice the company attempted to rectify only when she announced her resignation. The report has led Activision-Blizzard employees to walk out, calls from A Better ABK’s workers alliance for Kotick to go, and a group of shareholders to call for the removal of Kotick and two other board members.
BUSINESS
SVG

PlayStation Boss Slams Activision Blizzard's Response To Scandal

It's been an eventful few months for Activision Blizzard. Not only has their latest title, "Call of Duty: Vanguard," gotten off to a rocky start due to issues pertaining to cheating and problems with Search and Destroy mode, but the company itself has been embroiled in a nasty lawsuit following allegations of sexual harassment. The matter has gotten increasingly complicated due to issues regarding court settlements, and more allegations have surfaced, throwing Activison's power structure for a loop. The entire situation has shocked and shaken the games industry, prompting other company leaders to speak out about Activision Blizzard's actions. Jim Ryan, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently had some harsh words for the rival company.
VIDEO GAMES
Cartoon Brew

Turmoil At Activision Blizzard: CEO Bobby Kotick Faces Growing Calls To Resign; Stock Downgraded By J.P. Morgan

Pressure is mounting on Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, as his role in his company’s sexism scandal comes under fresh scrutiny. The game company been in crisis ever since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) filed a lawsuit in July, describing its workplace as a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women.” On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report that raises questions about Kotick’s own complicity in this crisis, focusing on his handling of historical harassment claims.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Sony's Jim Ryan critical of Activision Blizzard response to Kotick report

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan is not satisfied with how Activision Blizzard has responded to its recent scandals, according to Bloomberg. The outlet reports that Ryan emailed employees a link to yesterday's Wall Street Journal story saying that Kotick -- among other things -- intervened to keep a senior Call of Duty developer after he was accused of sexual harassment, overruling a recommendation from HR that the developer be fired.
BUSINESS
massivelyop.com

Some Activision-Blizzard shareholders join calls for Bobby Kotick’s ouster

Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal published an explosive piece that compounded the ongoing Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits and scandal. The Journal detailed accusations against CEO Bobby Kotick himself, including the fact that he threatened to have an assistant killed, as well as asserted that he knew about but withheld multiple incidents and lawsuits at Activision from stockholders. The report also included quotes from former company executive Jen Oneal, who quit the company after a three-month stint co-heading Blizzard, during which she said she was “tokenized, marginalized, and discriminated against.” The exposé led to a walkout by Activision-Blizzard employees yesterday and demands from the internal workers alliance, A Better ABK, that Kotick step down or be removed under his own “zero tolerance” policy. Kotick refused, and the ATVI board of directors issued a statement supporting him.
LABOR ISSUES
dbltap.com

Activision-Blizzard Employees Stage Walk Out, Call for Kotick's Removal

Activision-Blizzard employees staged a walkout Nov. 16 following the publication of a Wall Street Journal article alleging Bobby Kotick, company CEO, as both complacent and a component in its workplace culture scandal. The article, written by Kirsten Grind, Ben Fritz, and Sarah E. Needleman, was published earlier today, Tuesday, Nov....
BUSINESS
Forbes

