Rhode Islander Hayley Gasbarro — a Brown junior whose father, U.S. Navy Lieutenant Jay Gasbarro, just returned from a deployment in the Arabian peninsula — offered a stirring rendition of the national anthem, and a series of speakers offered tributes to service and pleas to improve support for military veterans. The event featured an ROTC Contracting Ceremony, during which current Brown students were sworn into service as members of the Reserve Officer Training Corps. This year, a total of 16 students — the most since Brown renewed its ties to ROTC programs beginning in 2016 — pledged allegiance to the Army, Air Force and Navy.

