Oh, my aching back. As they say on t-shirts, mugs, and plaques, getting old isn’t for the weak. I spent most of Tuesday sitting in a chair. I was an election inspector and my shift was from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. A very long day, yes, but a day that makes you happy if not proud to be an American. It is not a volunteer position. The reward, along with the pleasure of fulfilling your civic duty, is a tidy sum for a few hours work. Even at that, for this past Election Day, nearly 10 inspectors packed it in. Maybe it has something to do with Covid-19, but their backing out caused a number of districts to be short-handed in Allegany County.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO