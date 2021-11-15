ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NGU to Prepare HR Leaders for SHRM Certification

By LaVerne Howell - NGU
timesexaminer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Greenville University’s (NGU) T. Walter Brashier Graduate School in Greer will host a professional development seminar titled “The Process” on Thursday, Nov. 18, at its Greer Campus at 405 Lancaster Avenue. The seminar will share information about the process of earning the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification. Earning the...

