I do, of course, consider my home country as a very friendly one, but even I have to admit there are some places in the UK that are just that little bit more friendly than others. When it comes to the friendliest places, the small, out-of-the-way, lesser-visited, towns are certainly up there. These are the kinds of places where everyone you encounter on the street says hello, where the staff in stores, cafes, restaurants, and bars, go out of their way to make you feel welcome. These are the places you want to go back to again and again. From the north to the south, here’s my pick of the friendliest towns to visit in England.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO