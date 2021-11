Codemasters and EA have announced that its free content circuit for F1 2021 is now available. Jeddah, which is the upcoming street course set in Saudi Arabia, is now available for free on the game. The fastest street circuit in the world will see Formula One race here in December, but players can start racing on this now. Behind Spa-Francorchamps, Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the second longest circuit on this year’s Formula One calendar. You can watch the hot lap below to see the circuit first hand.

