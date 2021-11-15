ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Elliott Takes Next Step in Injury Recovery

By Noel Chomyn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvey Elliott’s road to recovering from an ankle injury suffered against Leeds United earlier in the season has seen the young midfielder working hard in the gym and pool as he targets a potential return to action in the...

November 19th-21st Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott delivers positive injury update

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has posted an injury update on social media. The 18-year-old has been sidelined since September after he sustained a serious ankle injury in Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United. Elliott, who had forced himself into Jurgen Klopp's plans this season, has shared regular updates with...
PICTURED: Harvey Elliott uses Liverpool training pitches for first time since horror ankle injury with 18-year-old stepping up his recovery during solo session

Harvey Elliott has been pictured running outside again as his injury rehabilitation continues to progress in a much-needed boost for Liverpool. The Reds are in the midst of a midfield injury crisis and Elliott was one of the first sidelined, dislocating and fracturing his ankle against Leeds back in September.
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott begins running at Kirkby complex

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has begun outside training. The Liverpool Echo reports Elliott has taken the next step in his rehabilitation from the serious ankle injury that halted the promising start to his campaign. Elliott was running on the outside pitches at the Reds' training complex at Kirkby on Monday...
Sadio Mané and Jordan Henderson in Training Ahead of Arsenal Match

When Sadio Mané was taken off by Senegal during the international break with an apparent rib injury, some feared the worst. However, after returning to Liverpool and being checked out by team doctors the star winger was back in team training today. Also spotted training were Jordan Henderson and James...
Arsenal Receive Aubameyang Injury Boost Ahead of Liverpool Match

International breaks always seem to end with Liverpool fans waiting nervously on injury news, and it’s fair to say the final set of national team fixtures before 2021 ends has been no different. Despite an injury scare, Sadio Mané is in full team training while Jordan Henderson remains a possibility...
Jurgen Klopp Praises Arsenal’s ‘Young and Exciting Players’

Ahead of this weekend’s clash with Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp commented on the renewed force that the opposition squad have displayed in their recent games. Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, he spoke about Mikel Arteta’s eight straight games without a loss, fitness updates on Harvey Elliott, and the congested festive season. On Arsenal’s...
