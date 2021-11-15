ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Is Not Worrying Investors – Should It?

By Editor`s Picks
investing.com
 4 days ago

Inflation, inflation everywhere – CPI in the US the highest in 30 years, in Japan the most in 40 years. Producer price inflation is also soaring across the board – last week’s Chinese PPI shot up to a 26-year high. Friday saw yet more evidence as German wholesale prices also jumped....

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Are You Among the 88% of Americans Worried About Inflation?

Prices are rising, and everyone can see it. It may not be a problem to people who are financially safe, however, the general American public are still dealing with financial repercussions related to the pandemic, overflowing debt, and other factors. Inflation is only another thing to add to the growing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Paris#Stocks#Chinese#German#University Of Michigan#European#Fed
moneyweek.com

Here’s why UK investors should keep an eye on New Zealand’s fight against inflation

Quick thing before I start – if you haven’t booked your ticket to MoneyWeek’s Wealth Summit yet, get in quick! Only a week to go!. Inflation in the UK hit a 30-year high yesterday, in old money (by old money, I’m referring to the inflation measure that the Bank of England used to target, RPIX, which is now rising at an annual rate of 6.1%).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
cleveland.com

As inflation worries increase, this is not the time to take on more debt

Two weeks away from Black Friday, it looks like America is ready to spend — this time even bigger than pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers from the Federal Reserve show credit card outstanding balances for Americans have once again inched above the $1 trillion dollar mark as economists now estimate the outstanding balance to move past $1.1 trillion easily in the fourth quarter.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Asian shares advance as inflation worries fade to background

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% to reach its highest level in two...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

US inflation up by 6.2% – Implications for crypto investors

US inflation increased by 6.2% since last year. At this rate, the US dollar will lose half of its value in 10 years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are being seen as a hedge against inflation. Inflation has hit the highest point in more than three decades in the US. According to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nasdaq Closes at New High as Earnings, Chip Rally Spur Tech Bulls

Investing.com – The Nasdaq closed at all-time highs Friday, as tech rallied on positive earnings and growing demand for growth sectors of the market amid jitters about the global economy as fresh Covid-19 lockdowns appear on the horizon in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq Eases From Record, But Growth Jitters Lift Tech

Investing.com – The Nasdaq eased from record highs Friday, but remained supported as investors piled into growth corners of the market like tech amid concerns about global growth following fresh lockdowns in Europe. The S&P 500 fell 0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.73%, or 261 points, the Nasdaq...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy