ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Submit a Photo of Your Dog’s Holiday Spirit For “My Dog Jingle Bell Rox”

By Maddie Warren
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christmas, pups, and prizes. What could be better?. For this month's My Dog Rox, Townsquare Media wants to see your dog showing their holiday spirit for "My...

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

For the dogs: Your best canine photos from our Destinations Photo Contest

These photos are for the dogs, or at least the people who love them. Our Destinations Travel Photo Contest is hosting some wonderful photos taken by travelers such as YOU! From wildlife to waterfalls, sunsets to mountains, peaceful farms to bustling big cities, we are seeing it all!. Here is...
ANIMALS
lafourchegazette.com

Birdsall’s Jewelry & Gifts in holiday spirit with Jingle Trail sales

Christmas is right around the corner and one local business wants customers to know that it’s never too early to get a jump-start on holiday shopping. Birdsall’s Jewelry & Gifts in Thibodaux is taking part in this year’s Jingle Trail on November 9 with an assortment of decor, jewelry, gifts and other items that are sure to please this holiday season.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Dog#Jingle Bells#Colorado Eagles#Townsquare Media#First Farm Bank#App
momtrends.com

Best Holiday Gifts For Your Dog

Our pets...fluffy little friends...our "fur-babies"...It's clear that we love our pets. I mean, who could resist this face? Last year we spent over $60 billion dollars on them which is more than we spent on ourselves at the salon. It's pretty clear that we care about our pets and want to treat them with the love and respect that they deserve. The holiday season is a great time to get your furry friend a treat and we've got options big and small.
PETS
The Dogington Post

Headed to Grandma’s for the Holidays? Top Tips for Traveling With Your Dog

Any pet parent will tell you, the dog is a member of the family – so naturally, you want to include them in holiday plans! Whether you’re headed across town or across the country, these tips will assure an enjoyable trip for both you and your furriest family. Keep it...
PETS
Houston Chronicle

Make your own Christmas tree skirt with wool felt and jingling bells

Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, so, figuratively speaking, your feet should be in the starter blocks for Christmas shopping and decorating. Much attention is paid to a holiday tree — real or artificial — adorned with ornaments, lights and ribbon. Let’s not forget the skirt used to cover the tree’s stand and create a beautiful base for gifts you wrap yourself.
HOUSTON, TX
5 On Your Side

Budweiser wants your dog to be on its 2022 holiday cans

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser has unveiled its limited-edition holiday beer cans for 2021. The beer cans feature plaid designs, winter landscapes, Budweiser Clydesdales and a Dalmatian puppy. This year – for the first time – the cans also feature Wilson, an Ohio-based Saint Bernard who was the winner of Budweiser’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
bestfriends.org

Treat your dog to a ‘barkuterie board’ this holiday season

The holidays mean good food for you and your pets, so here’s how to make a special treat for your favorite dog. Include your dog in the festivities this holiday season with a spin on the ever-popular charcuterie board. We made them for some of the dogs at Best Friends in Los Angeles to get the recipe just right, and let’s just say they were a big hit.
PETS
99.9 The Point

VOTE: Which Dog ‘Jingle Bell Rox’ the Most?

For this month's My Dog Rox, we decided to put a sleigh bell twist to the competition with My Dog Jingle Bell Rox courtesy of First Farm Bank. Really, it was just an excuse for us to see a bunch of dogs in cute Christmas sweaters. But in all reality,...
PETS
FOX2Now

Get your dog’s picture taken with Santa at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – We are getting into the Christmas spirit and your furry friends can get in on it too. Purina is working with jolly ol’ St. Nick to make it all happen. The puppy pics are happening at St. Louis Union Station’s Joy tent on the Purina Performance Plaza from the south parking lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
petapixel.com

Photos of People Saying Goodbye to Their Dogs

Lauren Smith-Kennedy is a Maine-based photographer who offers free end-of-life photo shoots for pet owners. Her photos show the tender moments families share with their beloved animal companions as they say goodbye for the final time. The 28-year-old photographer, who works as a director at a wildlife rehabilitation center, experienced...
ANIMALS
Victorville Daily Press

Casey's Corner: Taking your dog to work

What do tech firms like Google and Amazon, and a Washington D.C. doctor’s office have in common? They all allow employees to bring their dogs to work. And they’re not alone: Nearly 1.5 million people in the U.S. take their dogs to work with them every day. Many employees returning...
PETS
chevydetroit.com

This Is Your Dog’s Dream Car

You’d do anything for your dog. They’ve been by your side through everything: college, relationships, your first home. You’ve grown up together. So when it comes time to find a new vehicle, of course, you’re going to consider what works best for you and your best friend. The Chevy Blazer...
PETS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Holiday Dogs Dooney & Bourke Collection at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has a new collection of Dooney & Bourke bags for the holidays. These new bags — available at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom — match the limited edition Disney Dogs MagicBand released a week ago.
PETS
GOBankingRates

How To Puppy-Proof Your Home on a Budget

We all probably can agree on one thing. There's nothing cuter than a puppy -- until you bring that bundle of cuteness home and watch them create mischief and cause damage to the house. See: 4 Costco...
1380kcim.com

The Carroll Area Is Invited To Put On Their Bells And Jingle In A Good Holiday For All

Nothing beats a great workout in some brisk weather and the upcoming Jingle Bell Fun Run has the added benefit of helping those in need this holiday season. Bobbie Sue Onken and Joellen Buerckley, with Caring Hearts of West Central Iowa, say they are thrilled to be hosting the Dec. 11 event for people of all abilities and they promise participants will come away feeling energized in many different ways. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. at Swan Lake State Park and the race will get underway at 2 p.m. Onken says the entry fee is $25 per person.
CARROLL, IA
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy