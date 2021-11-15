Telenor cuddles up to Google Cloud

Business decision-makers today are constantly looking for the most efficient way possible to leverage new applications to grow revenue. Seems like business basics, right? The applied version of this is that most businesses today are looking for this benefit without having to deal with the cost of building an infrastructure to support those applications. Nevertheless, at last, a solution has been provided, and now with the public cloud, businesses can do exactly that - deploy apps immediately without building datacenters, planning resiliency, racking hardware, and more. Essentially, these businesses are getting the benefit, with a lot less cost attached. This mentality and structure are rapidly becoming the normal expectation with regard to how businesses are adopting new technology.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO