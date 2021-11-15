ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alexander Monson: Kenyan policemen jailed over UK aristocrat's death

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kenyan court has jailed four police officers for the manslaughter of British aristocrat Alexander Monson, who died in custody after being arrested near Mombasa in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola ruled that Monson was brutally tortured and had cannabis planted on him after he died. He said the officers...

www.bbc.co.uk

Birmingham Star

Ex-football star & wife jailed over fake death scam

Former Bundesliga footballer Hiannick Kamba has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for fraud, after being found guilty of faking his own death in the Congo to obtain a handsome life insurance payout. Kamba played for FC Schalke 04 from 1999 to 2005 and came up through its...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
AFP

Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people. Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists". The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station. Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Connection To Death Of Pregnant Woman Found Inside Burned Travel Trailer

Originally published Nov. 16, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people face murder charges in connection to the death of a pregnant woman whose body was found severely burned inside a travel trailer in Minneapolis earlier this month. According to Hennepin County court documents, a 27-year-old woman, Jade Monet Rissell, and 42-year-old man, Shannon Michael Benson, are both charged with second-degree murder. They also face additional charges for murder of an unborn child. Both were booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Left to right: Jade Rissell and Shannon Benson (credit: Hennepin County) The complaint says Minneapolis police officers responded on Nov. 8 to a travel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman arrested for throwing scolding hot soup in worker’s face in row over lid

A woman who threw hot soup in the face of a restaurant manager in a row over a melted plastic lid has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. A warrant for the arrest of Amanda Martinez, 31, was issued and she was booked into Bell County Jail on Wednesday. She’s being held on a $5,000 bond. Surveillance footage caught the moment when Ms Martinez threw the soup in the face of Jannelle Broland, the 24-year old manager at the Sol de Jalisco restaurant in Temple, Texas, on 7 November. Ms Martinez confronted Ms Broland claiming that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. It is understood Pitchfork, 61, was returned to custody on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandmother given restraining order for refusing to stop feeding ‘sad’ horse

A grandmother has been convicted of harassment for feeding a retired racehorse that she thought was being neglected.Margaret Porter, 67, gave Nelson carrots and apples on a number of occasions because she thought he would “starve to death”.But his owner Suzanne Cooke, 50, was concerned that he could get ill after she caught Ms Porter throwing vegetables to him in the village of Scruton, in the Yorkshire Dales, in February.Ms Porter told the court that she was “distressed” by her thoughts of Nelson in the frozen field.She said: “I saw him standing outside his stables and I thought he looked...
ANIMALS

