Cellnex has won a contract to roll out a private 5G network for enterprises in Basingstoke’s central business district. You could be forgiven for having breezed past this one; it feels like a pretty small – although we don’t have a value – and highly-specific local deal. But it could actually be a sign of both what is to come for Cellnex and the way the wind is blowing for potential suppliers in the private networks space. Essentially, you have to ask whether Cellnex is eating the telcos and the vendors’ lunch here.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO