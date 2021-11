Telco customer service has bounced back from a Covid-19-related dip, but UK consumers are still finding reasons to complain, according to the latest data from Ofcom. The UK telecoms regulator has published complaints league tables for the April-June period that show a couple of big names in the market are not performing as well as they might. On the fixed-line and fixed broadband side – the most complained about markets – Virgin and TalkTalk appear to have the most disgruntled customers, while Virgin Mobile drew the most complaints in the pay monthly mobile category and Virgin Media in the pay TV space.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO