As I sat under the net, photographing the first annual Coaches vs. Racism game in Washington D.C., I could tell that the atmosphere of this game was different from others. The grit, spirit and passion were all there, but in between the competitive moments, a genuine camaraderie between Michigan and Prairie View A&M was born. They weren’t just competing against each other for a win. The game meant more than that.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO