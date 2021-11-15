ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

By Bre Richey, BestReviews
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUT6t_0cx8eKnZ00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best?

Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate gifts for your 6-year-old and crossing off items you think will end up collecting dust at the bottom of the toy bin.

Every child has different interests and development levels, making it difficult to choose the perfect gift. Whether you’re looking for the best gifts for 6-year-old girls or gifts for 6-year-old boys, here are ideas your child is sure to love.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations? Check out these gift guides:

How to choose the best gifts for 6-year-olds

Here are some tips to help choose the best gifts for 6-year-olds.

Areas to consider

  • Age and development: The most important area to consider when choosing gifts for 6-year-olds is a child’s age and development. Age recommendations are usually printed on most toys. However, since kids all learn and develop at different rates, you can’t rely solely on the age recommendation. Take that age recommendation as a guideline, but also think about their fundamental life skills.
  • Interests and hobbies: Think about hobbies or activities your child continually plays with or talks about often. For example, if they spend hours drawing, your child would probably love an art set, but if your 6-year-old loves watching princess movies and dressing up, they might appreciate princess toys .

Categories

To ensure your child receives well-rounded gifts, many parents try to get their children gifts from different categories. Here are a few types to consider.

  • Something they want – This could be your child’s main gift for Christmas or something they’ve been asking for all year.
  • Something they need – Christmas gifts can be something they need like winter boots, a bat and glove for their baseball season or new luggage for your upcoming vacation.
  • Something to wear – While clothes might not always be fun, they’re practical and necessary. You could still make it a fun gift by choosing something with your child’s favorite color or TV character.
  • Something to read – Books are always an excellent gift for other children on your Christmas list or your own 6-year-old. It can include a smaller book they can read independently or a series you plan to read together.
  • Something to educate – Educational gifts don’t have to be boring. The best learning is when kids have fun, so gifts like a science experiment kit or a spelling game are great ideas.

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVF14_0cx8eKnZ00

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Parental controls allow adults to set educational goals, create time limits and filter content so kids can focus on having fun. This tablet includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xfwqg_0cx8eKnZ00

PicassoTiles 100-Piece Magnet Building Tiles

With these magnetic building tiles, kids can let their creativity run wild and learn while they’re having fun. Kids can stack them as tall as they want and even form them into 3D geometric shapes and designs.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZ324_0cx8eKnZ00

Sunnyglade 185-Piece Art Set

Easy to carry and equipped with a built-in, dual-side pop-up easel, kids can bring out their creative side anywhere they want with this 185-piece art set. This set includes oil pastels, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, markers, drawing papers and more.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbDOQ_0cx8eKnZ00

Walkie-Talkies for Kids

Not only are these walkie-talkies entertaining for kids, but they also allow parents to communicate with their kids when they’re in the backyard or at a neighbor’s house. They’re rechargeable, so you don’t have to purchase a ton of batteries, and they’re capable of long-range communication.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best gifts for 6-year-old boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGDVc_0cx8eKnZ00

Obuby Kids Fort-Building Kit

You won’t have to worry about kids taking all the blankets and chairs to build a fort once they have this fort-building kit. With 120-pieces, kids can build their fort into any shape or size they want. A blanket or sheet to cover the fort is not included.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDzXj_0cx8eKnZ00

Vatos Laser Tag Set

If you’re tired of continually buying foam darts for other toy guns, this laser tag set is the ideal gift. The range is fairly long so that kids can play indoors or outdoors, and it comes with four vests and guns.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmFZO_0cx8eKnZ00

Remote Control Monster Truck

Kids will love being in control of their own realistic-looking monster truck with working lights. It can go up to 20 km an hour at full speed and is suitable for all different types of terrain. The truck uses a rechargeable battery, so you don’t need to buy disposable batteries continually.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best gifts for 6-year-old girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIiXT_0cx8eKnZ00

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

This polaroid camera doesn’t have a ton of settings, so younger kids will be able to use it all on their own. It also features a selfie mirror for the perfect selfie photo every time. One downside is that the price of film is on the expensive side.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114lP1_0cx8eKnZ00

KidKraft Majestic Mansion Wooden Dollhouse

Standing over 50 inches tall, this four-story dollhouse is the perfect size for young kids. It includes 34 pieces of furniture and accessories and fits all fashion dolls up to 12 inches, such as Barbie, L.O.L. Surprise! and Disney princesses.

Sold by Wayfair

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeHQy_0cx8eKnZ00

Disney Princess Royal Collection Fashion Dolls

If your child loves Disney princesses, this royal collection of fashion dolls is an ideal gift. The set includes 12 dolls, each with its own signature dress and fashion accessory. Some included dolls include Ariel, Mulan, Rapunzel, Tiana and Cinderella.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
MLB
Time Out Global

Best eco-friendly and sustainable Christmas gifts this year

Haven’t you heard? Helping the environment is cool now. We love wrapping up presents for our loved ones and we love unwrapping them even more. But the monstrous pile of plastic packaging and paper waste at the end of it all don't exactly give us the festive cheer. So, if you're dreaming of a greener Christmas and want to spread some eco-friendly joy this season, check out the selection of products we've picked out below!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Christmas Gifts#Toys#Old Boys#Bestreviews
KETV.com

The best Christmas gifts for kids that your little ones are dreaming about this year

We all love getting ahead of the game when it comes to Christmas shopping. In fact, that euphoric feeling of knowing you beat those dreaded holiday lines is one of the strongest forms of retail therapy a parent can have. If you're looking to do some early Christmas shopping, but your kids haven't written their wish lists for Santa yet, the solution is easy: Just choose a few winners off of our carefully curated list.
KIDS
WOWK 13 News

Best gifts for every brother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for my brother-in-law is best?  For many of us, family is everything, and that includes the members that have joined by way of marriage. Although they may not be as close as a lifelong sibling, it can still be easy to strike a relationship […]
RETAIL
WOWK 13 News

Best novelty gift for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gifts for new parents are best? Of course there are very practical gifts out there for new parents, such as diapers and burp cloths, but there’s something special about a good old novelty gift — something parents might not need and definitely won’t get for […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
WOWK 13 News

Best self-care gifts for teachers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Showing teachers appreciation with gifts There’s no shortage of self-care gifts on the market, with plenty of products to comfort, relax and delight. The trick to finding the best gifts for teachers boils down to paying close attention to how they spend their free time and […]
EDUCATION
WHNT News 19

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?  Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing […]
LIFESTYLE
News Channel 34

Best budget gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gifts for your husband are best? There’s never a bad time to shower your loved ones with tokens of appreciation. However, when it comes to buying gifts for your husband, it can get pretty expensive quickly. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of clever knickknacks, […]
RECIPES
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
News Channel 34

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up fast, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season have already done live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Black Friday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays...
SHOPPING
seattlepi.com

The Best Gaming Gifts to Buy This Year, According to Three Professional Gamers

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Hundreds at Walmart, Target, Amazon and More!

Table of Contents The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Black Friday sales usually start on, well, Black Friday. However, this year, due to shipping issues and delays, everything is happening weeks earlier. That means, while there are still deals to look forward to, there’s already the chance to...
ELECTRONICS
ARTnews

Best Kid’s Art, Craft, and Learning Kits to Give for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Art activities are an excellent way to keep children busy while encouraging their creative spirit. Art lets their imaginations soar—plus they end up with a displayable keepsake. There are lots of ways for the young artists in your life to express themselves, whether through painting, textile art, paper crafts, or other pursuits. Streamline the process by picking up a ready-made art making or crafting kit. Complete with all the materials needed to make a host of creations at home, these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy