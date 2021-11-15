ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Etel Adnan, Influential Lebanese American Writer and Artist, Has Died at 96

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufGpB_0cx8eI2700

Etel Adnan , the celebrated Lebanese American writer and artist, died on Sunday in Paris. She was 96. Her death was confirmed by her gallery, Galerie Lelong & Co. She is survived by her longtime partner, the artist and publisher Simone Fattal.

Over the course of half a century, Adnan explored themes of political discord, national identity, and feminism in the Arab world in astute poetry and prose. Her novel, Sitt Marie Rose (1978), is among the defining texts of Lebanon’s 15-year civil war. Later works such as the poetry collection Arab Apocalypse (1980); Of Cities and Women (Letters to Fawwaz) , a 1993 book of letters of the artist’s letters; and In the Heart of the Heart of Another Country (2005), a series of vignettes about the personal and the political, have also become touchstones for generations of writers and artists.

Her visual art, which garnered attention only recently, acts as tributes to the natural world and takes the form of luminous abstracted landscapes.

“Etel Adnan inspired all of those fortunate to have met her in person. She taught us how important memory is without nostalgia and made physical in words and images beauty rendered from the light and darkness of the 20th and 21st century,” Mary Sabbatino, vice president and partner at Galerie Lelong, told ARTnews, adding, “As another poet wrote, ‘stop all the clocks/for she is dead.’”

Adnan began painting in the 1960s while teaching aesthetics and philosophy at a college in Northern California. By the 1970s and 1980s, she had published several of poetry and essay collections, but it wasn’t until 2012, when curator Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev included her in Documenta 13, that her visual art was given the same critical attention.

Her participation in the 2014 Whitney Biennial brought further acclaim. That same year, she was awarded the Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, France’s highest cultural honor. An exhibition of her work, titled “Etel Adnan: Light’s New Measure,” is currently on view at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. On display are a selection of her paintings, ceramics, accordion-style artist books, and tapestries.

In a 2014 interview with Bomb Magazine, Adnan reflected on the late-life recognition for her visual art: “I wish this had happened, let’s say, twenty years ago. It’s a nice feeling to have your work appreciated, but it’s almost a fashion for women to be recognized late in life. Agnes Martin, for example. It’s a trend, but we hope it will change.”

Etel Adnan was born in 1925 in Beirut, Lebanon. Her father, Assaf Kadri, was a Damascus-born Syrian and a retired official in the Ottoman army. Her mother, Rosa Kadri, was a Greek that grew up in Smyrna, which is now known as the Turkish city of Izmir. (Kadri changed the family’s surname to Adnan, his father’s first name, in 1932.) Etel described her father as an “unemployable man,” dislocated by the dismantling of the Ottoman Empire. Her mother’s hometown was burned in 1922. “I grew up with people who were defeated when they were still young,” she said. Adnan spoke Arabic and Greek at home, and was later enrolled in a Catholic French-language school in Beirut.

In the late 1940s, Adnan left Beirut to study philosophy at the Sorbonne in Paris. In 1955, she moved to the United States, where she studied philosophy at Berkeley and Harvard before accepting a job teaching aesthetics and philosophy at the Dominican College of California in San Rafael (now the Dominican University of California). She began to write poetry in opposition to the Vietnam War, which were eventually published in the anti-war anthology, Where Is Vietnam .

In 1959, at the age of 34, she began painting at the prompting of the head of the art department.

“[She] wondered how I can teach such a course without practicing painting,” Adnan told the Paris Review . “She gave me crayons and bits of paper, and I started doing little works, and she said I didn’t need any training, that I was a painter. So I kept going.”

Adnan returned to Lebanon in 1972, where she met the artist Simone Fattal. Adnan was working as a cultural editor for two of Beirut’s daily newspapers when the civil war broke out in 1975. She and Fattal fled to Paris, and there, Adnan wrote the novel Sitt Marie Rose , based on the true story of Marie Rose Boulo, who was kidnapped and killed by the Phalangists for her support of the Palestinian cause. (The Phalangists were a militia active in East Beirut during the war).

Adnan returned to California in the late 1970s. She settled in Sausalito, in the Bay Area, and began painting Mount Tamalpais. Applying pigment directly from the tube with a palette knife, she created a series of abstract renderings of the mountain range. The understated geometries—a flat, cosmically scaled sun, a band of color splitting the sky and sea—became hallmarks of her painting, as did the repetition of a single subject in innumerable circumstances.

“Usually, I am a compulsive person, and I need, sometimes urgently, to paint … Painting is close to poetry, is a kind of poetry expressed visually. It has to be spontaneous, rapid, at least in my case,” she said.

The first significant presentation of her paintings came in 2010, when a selection were featured at the influential Galerie Sfeir-Semler gallery in Beirut. Shortly afterward, Documenta invited her to show in its 13th edition. Among the works Adnan displayed were her first filmmaking effort, Motion (1980–89/2012); a palette knife; and several objects from Beirut’s National Museum which had been mutilated when fighting among the militia in the 1970s spilled into the institution.

Her Guggenheim show focuses on her work since the mid-20th century and includes several of her lauded leporellos: according-like artist books in which the distinction between her literary and writing practices partly collapses; in man y, ink-drawn glyphs intervene with hand-written lines of verse.

Adnan said more than once that her paintings and writings had different intentions. Her writings were dealt with memory, loss, and social injustice. Her paintings, on the other hand, were meant as deeply personal meditations on the will of the human spirit.

In the Guggenheim’s catalog, Simone Fattal describes Adnan’s art as playing “the role the old icons used to play for people who believed. They exude energy and give energy. They shield you like talismans. They help you live your everyday life.”

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Artist Lance De Los Reyes Has Died, New York Museums Hope for Tourists, and More: Morning Links for November 9, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A GRAFFITI LEGEND IS GONE. Lance De Los Reyes, a revered New York graffiti artist who went by the name Rambo, has died at the age of 44, the Art Newspaper reports. A cause of death has not been released. De Los Reyes was known for public works that spelled out gnomic phrases in angular script. He worked for a period with Shepard Fairey , who said in a statement that they “did street art night and day for three days, napped for two hours and then started bombing again.” De Los Reyes had...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Sylvère Lotringer, Semiotext(e) Founder Who Brought French Theory to New York Art World, Has Died at 83

Sylvère Lotringer, a French philosopher whose influential Semiotext(e) publishing imprint is credited with spurring an interest in French theory within the New York art world of the 1970s and ’80s, has died at 83. A representative for Semiotext(e) said that Lotringer died of a long illness on Monday in Ensenada, Baja California. “His big life encompassed many key points of the 20th and 21st centuries,” Hedi El Kholti, managing editor of Semiotext(e), wrote in a statement. “He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, ex-students, and many collaborators.” Lotringer founded Semiotext(e) in 1974 with a group of students at Columbia University,...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Egyptian Sun Temple Discovered, KAWS Back on View in Singapore, and More: Morning Links for November 16, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines A HUGE NIGHT IN MANHATTAN. Yesterday evening, at Sotheby’s headquarters on York Avenue, 35 works from the prized collection of Harry and Linda Macklowe went under the hammer over the course of 90 minutes—and every one of them sold, for a total haul of $676.1 million with fees. Angelica Villa has a report for ARTnews . It was a strong result for the house, which had pegged the sale with a $618.9 million high estimate and backed it with a guarantee. Twenty-one lots had irrevocable bids. A 1951 Mark Rothko brought $82 million, the second-highest amount ever paid at auction for a Rothko. A 1974 Agnes Martin demolished...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Etel Adnan
bard.edu

Professor Dina Ramadan Reviews Lebanese Artist Etel Adnan’s Guggenheim Museum Show Light’s New Measure

“Etel Adnan’s life has been marked by constant movement: across oceans and continents, between languages, both literal and artistic . . . A creative polyglot, she has produced paintings, drawings, tapestries, multiple volumes of poetry and essays, and Sitt Marie-Rose (1977), one of the most important novels about the Lebanese civil war, in a career spanning over six decades. Light’s New Measure borrows its title from a poem in the 2012 collection Sea and Fog, gesturing to the dialogue between Adnan’s artwork and her poetry. Indeed, it would be impossible to think about her art practice as separate from her literary pursuits, especially since a persistent struggle with language(s) frames her experience of both the literary and visual,” writes Assistant Professor of Arabic Dina Ramadan in a review of the artist’s first major New York museum show. Ramadan describes that “Adnan’s paintings feel immediate in their energy, exploding onto the canvas in a single sitting, thick layers of paint applied directly from the tube. Much like her poetry, they are emotive and experiential, studies of the potential of color and its emotional agency, explorations of its ability to move past the limitations of meaning,” The exhibition Light’s New Measure, which spans Adnan’s prolific career, is on view at the Guggenheim Museum from October 8, 2021 through January 10, 2022.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
Wallpaper*

Etel Adnan obituary: 1925 – 2021

Etel Adnan, acclaimed writer, trailblazing artist and pioneer in Arab-American culture, has died in Paris at the age of 96. Born in 1925 in Beirut, Lebanon, to a Greek mother and Syrian father, Etel Adnan started painting in the early 1960s. After studying philosophy at the Sorbonne in Paris, she moved to America in 1955 to pursue her education at University of California, Berkeley and Harvard. Three years later, she settled in California to teach philosophy of art and aesthetics at the Dominican University of California. She wrote essays, articles, novels, poetry and plays in various languages, including French, Arabic, and English.
OBITUARIES
Riverside Press Enterprise

2 Native American writers talk in Riverside about representation

Native Americans remain somewhat invisible in society. This may account for why even this fall some baseball fans felt perfectly comfortable mimicking a tomahawk chop and a Riverside math teacher thought it was a fine idea to don a homemade headdress and prance around her classroom. But Native American representation...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Poetry#National Gallery Of Art#Lebanese#American#Galerie Lelong Co#Arab#Cities And Women Lrb
Peninsula Daily News

Poet named artistic curator of writers conference

PORT TOWNSEND — The words of poet Gwendolyn Brooks called out one day to 17-year-old Gary Copeland Lilley. He was working a summer job in New Jersey when he and his friends walked into what used to be called a head shop. “We real cool. We. “Left school. We. “Lurk...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
ARTnews

Toronto Biennial Names Artists for 2022 Edition

The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada has announced the 37 artists and collectives that will participate in its upcoming 2022 edition, scheduled to run March 26–June 5. The exhibition will include 23 new commissions. Organized by curators Tairone Bastien, Candice Hopkins, and Katie Lawson, along with former TBA curators Clare Butcher and Myung-Sun Kim, this edition was postponed from September 2021 because of the pandemic. It will take the title of “What Water Knows, the Land Remembers,” building on the inaugural iteration in 2019, which was called “The Shoreline Dilemma.” Unlike other exhibitions of its kind, the Toronto Biennial is...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: New Records Set for Lee Bontecou and Barbara Kruger, Van Goghs Bring $161 M., and More

Auction Records Set for Barbara Kruger, Lee Bontecou This week, Christie’s began the fall marquee auction weeks setting records for several artists. Coming from a trove of Pictures Generation works sold by New Jersey–based neurosurgeon Abe Steinberger, Barbara’s Kruger’sUntitled (Your Manias Become Science), 1981, set a new record for the artist at $1.2 million. Later in the week, an Lee Bontecou‘s untitled abstract work made of welded steel, velvet, and wire on canvas sold for more than four times its low estimate of $2 million, going for a new record of $9.2 million. Four van Gogh paintings from Cox Collection Bring in...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Jammie Holmes, Painter of Poignant Scenes of American South, Joins Marianne Boesky Gallery

Jammie Holmes, whose scenes depicting life in American South have developed a major following, is now represented by Marianne Boesky Gallery in New York in conjunction with Detroit’s Library Street Collective. Holmes’s first solo show with Boesky will be in fall 2022. After relocating to Dallas in 2016 following stints in the army and working in an oil field, he began focusing more seriously on painting. The Louisiana-born artist’s work is rooted in his childhood years, referencing his hometown of Thibadoux, Louisiana. Figures of family and neighbors populate domestic spaces or gather together to mourn those who have died. In Carrying...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Vietnam
ARTnews

John Madu’s “A Loop in Time” Gives Context to Contemporary at Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery

Playing on such themes as Greek mythology, racist American poster art, and Star Wars, the Nigerian artist’s compelling, humorous new solo show turns negative cultural symbols on their head Multidisciplinary artist John Madu is an exciting voice that exemplifies the vibrancy and cultural plurality of his hometown, the burgeoning international art hub of Lagos, Nigeria. His practice examines the complexity of individual identity and represents moments in history or personal experience through portraits and figurative characters. The artist brings his subjects, who are often striking in complexion and stature, into and out of focus by framing or obscuring their bodies with...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Gagosian Launches New Imprint for Artist-Writer Collaborations with Novelist Emma Cline

What if artists got to respond to writers the way writers often get to respond to artists? This was question Emma Cline, the award-winning author of The Girls (2016) and Daddy (2020), brought to Larry Gagosian when she pitched creating a new imprint under his namesake gallery’s existing publishing house. The imprint, Picture Books, will see artists create a work in response to a text they’ve been paired with. To launch the imprint, Ottessa Moshfegh, author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation (2018), has offered up her new novel, My New Novel (2021), to inspire a work by artist Issy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Abu Dhabi Art, Flagship Fair of the Emirates, Returns In-Person with a Slow Start But Strong Local Presence

The lights never go out in Abu Dhabi, but during the countdown to the United Arab Emirates “Golden Jubilee” this December, the night is especially dazzling. Sparkling advertisements for the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Gulf nation decorate the highways and wrap glass skyscrapers. After a quiet pandemic year, the capital and wealthiest of the Emirates has prepared to party. The opening of Abu Dhabi Art on November 17, marking the fair’s first in-person edition since 2019, presented a more subdued scene. International visitors were scarce, and several veteran exhibitors said that attendance was slim in comparison to years...
VISUAL ART
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
ARTnews

Archaeologists Find Long-Lost Sun Temple in Egypt

Archaeologists have long believed that Egypt’s pharaohs only ever built six sun temples, structures that were intended to establish rulers’ status as gods while they were still alive. But only two such structures had ever been found—until this week, when an archaeologist said he had discovered the remains of a third one in Abu Ghurab. According to CNN, the third know sun temple dates back to the 25th century BCE, making this structure one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in Egypt over the past half-century. The first sun temple was found in 1898. What researchers in the 19th-century did not realize,...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Records for Peter Doig, Stanley Whitney Set at Christie’s $219 M. New York Evening Sale

Launching the fall auction season against the backdrop of a slowly reviving New York, a Christie’s evening sale of works made during the 21st century brought in $219 million on Tuesday. All 40 of the lots offered sold. Two works—one by Mark Grotjahn, the other by Felix Gonzalez-Torres—came to the sale with an in-house guarantee, while another 20 were secured with third-party backing. The entire grouping was expected to fetch an estimated hammer price of $150 million–$230 million with premium. Christie’s auctioneer Gemma Sudlow, head of private and iconic collections, took to the rostrum on Tuesday to lead the sale. She replaced...
NEW JERSEY STATE
ARTnews

Billionaire Citadel Founder Kenneth Griffin Is Buyer of $43 M. U.S. Constitution Copy

Citadel cofounder and mega-collector Kenneth Griffin is the buyer of a rare copy of the United States constitution, which he purchased for $43.2 million (with fees) at Sotheby’s on Thursday night. Griffin competed for the historic document during a single-lot evening sale in New York that was sandwiched between two contemporary art sales. Beating one other bidder on the phone with Sotheby’s head of private sales David Schrader, Griffin placed the winning bid of $41 million, more than doubling its $15 million low estimate. The Chicago mogul said he would loan the document for exhibition to the Crystal Bridges Museum of...
ECONOMY
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy