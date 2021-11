St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood athlete Amari Niblack was a big riser in the most recent 247Sports' rankings update as he shot up into the Top247 following an impressive start to his senior season. The Alabama commit is a prospect that the team at 247Sports has always been high on, but one that has taken his game to a different level over the past few months as he has racked up over 650 yards receiving while playing in the Sunshine State's highest classification.

