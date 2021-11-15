ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX daily: Lots at stake this week

Cover picture for the articleFrom a potential decision on the Fed chair, to Biden-Xi call today and gopolitical developments in Belarus, it should be quite an eventful week for global markets. In the US a quieter data flow should still help cement hawkish Fed bets and keep driving EUR/USD lower. GBP, still reluctant to price...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops under $1850 following hawkish Fed commentary

Spot gold has slipped in recent trade amid a risk in short-end yields prompted by hawkish Fed speak. XAU/USD broke out to fresh two-week lows under $1850. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have come under pressure in recent trade having broken below key support and amid a rise in short-end US yields. Prices, which shot up last week amid demand for inflation protection in wake of a much hotter than expected US inflation report, had been consolidating within a pennant structure. However, on Friday, spot gold broke to the south of this pennant, triggering a bout of technical selling that even pushed XAU/USD prices below last week’s lows at $1850. Having carved out fresh weekly lows around $1844, prices are now consolidating just to the south of the $1850 mark. Gold bears may now target a move down to the next key area of resistance around $1833.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Investors loving Retail and Semi's, Lagarde says NO rate hikes in 2022

Investors are in love with retailers and semi’s. Do not expect Holiday Sales – ain’t happening. Madam Lagarde says rates will NOT rise in 2022. EV’s are in a bit of a retreat. Here are the Ravioli’s in a Classic Bolognese Sauce. It’s a consumer palooza – retailers basking in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index keeps the bid tone near 96.00

DXY deflates after challenging 2021 highs past 96.20. US yields remain depressed, risk-off mood bolsters the dollar. FOMC’S Clarida, Waller speaks later in the NA session. The greenback came under some pressure after challenging 2021 highs past 96.20 when tracked by the US Dollar Index on Friday. US Dollar Index...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD comes under pressure below 1.1300

EUR/USD gives away Thursday’s advance and resumes the downside. German Producer Prices surprised to the upside in October. ECB’s Lagarde sees inflation picking up pace by year end. The optimism around the single currency was short-lived. Indeed, EUR/USD resumes the prevailing downtrend on Friday, only interrupted by the positive price...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Questions about interest rates and inflation

USD/JPY touches 114.97 on Wednesday then reverses. US Retail Sales signal a quickening economic recovery. Federal Reserve may advance taper schedule at December FOMC. FXStreet Forecast Poll indicates a important rejection at 115.00. The USD/JPY failed to break 115.00 this week but the diverging monetary policies of the Federal Reserve...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/JPY drops back sharply amid risk-off, but finds good support in mid-152.00s

GBP/JPY pulled back sharply on Friday amid a broader downturn in risk sentiment, but found good support in the mid-152.00s. The pair may well struggle next week if risk appetite continues to worsen and it breaks key support. GBP/JPY came under pressure on Friday, dropping back from Asia Pacific levels...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to nine-day lows, finds support above 113.50

Yen holds onto daily gains on the back of a deterioration in market sentiment. US yields decline significantly while US stocks are mixed. USD/JPY remains in the weekly consolidation range. The USD/JPY is falling on Friday, extending the retreat from the multi-year high it reached on Wednesday near 115.00. Hours...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD falls further, down to 0.7244 on Fed's Clarida hawkish comments

AUD/USD slumps during the New York session, down almost half percent. Increasing COVID-19 cases in Eastern Europe, Austria's lockdowns, and Germany's possibility of reimposing restrictions dampened investors' mood. AUD/USD Technical outlook: Negative below the downtrend at 0.7577 – Commerzbank. The AUD/USD extends its three-week slump, a 300pip slump, trading at...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to close out week under 1.1300, after lockdown fear battering

EUR/USD is set to close out the week below 1.1300, a potentially bearish signal for next week. The pair was weighed heavily by European lockdown concerns and later hawkish Fed commentary. Things are not looking good for EUR/USD, with the currency pulling back beneath the psychologically important 1.1300 level as...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength

USD/CHF advance on risk-off market sentiment amid falling US bond yields. Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF rebounds from two days of consecutive losses, rises...
MARKETS

