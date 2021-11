Creator: ALASTAIR GRANT, ALASTAIR GRANT | Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images. The prime minister has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. While participating in the 26th Conference of Parties to the Climate Change Convention at Glasgow, the Prime Minister of India has stated that India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. But however, this doesn’t mean that India has taken up the net zero-emission targets.

