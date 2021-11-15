ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detained US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail

Cover picture for the articleNaypyitaw [Myanmar], November 15 (ANI): US journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military court, was released on Monday, according to former US diplomat Bill Richardson. In a statement, Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, said he and his center were...

