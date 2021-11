There’s no secret, overnight formula for gaining followers and building your audience, but there are some strategies you can use to help increase your reach and impact. Be consistent and publish often. You are a creator and consumer of content, so examine your own expectations. Would you follow a publication if it only updated once every two months? Probably not. The more consistent you can be about publishing content, the more likely you are to start building trust with readers and the more likely they are to start following you. The best way is to have a posting schedule, like once every week on Sunday, or twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The more structure you can give to readers, the more likely they will begin to check your publication regularly.

2021-04-23